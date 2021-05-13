May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.