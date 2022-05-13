For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The Gree…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Greensboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Gre…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should rea…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's …
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs wil…