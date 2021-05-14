 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News