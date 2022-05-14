Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The Gree…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Greensboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly c…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Gre…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should rea…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% chance of r…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5…