May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.