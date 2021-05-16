 Skip to main content
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

