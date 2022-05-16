Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
