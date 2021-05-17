 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News