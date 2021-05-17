For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. I…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 49F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 …
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is sho…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday's…
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks t…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot te…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatur…