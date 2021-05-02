May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.