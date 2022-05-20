This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
