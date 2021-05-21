Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temper…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see w…
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can …
This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Friday. The forec…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. …
For the drive home in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatur…
This evening in Greensboro: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 50F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is sho…