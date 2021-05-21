May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.