May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

