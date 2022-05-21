This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
