May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

