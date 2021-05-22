Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temper…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see w…
This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Friday. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can …
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks t…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pre…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. …