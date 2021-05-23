Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
