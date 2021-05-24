May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable cloudiness. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.