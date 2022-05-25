May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.