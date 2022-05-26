May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.