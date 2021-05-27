Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
