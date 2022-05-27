For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
