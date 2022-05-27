 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert