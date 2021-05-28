May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.