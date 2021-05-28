This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
