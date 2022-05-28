This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Plan on a r…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is a…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 1…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expecte…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today.…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Greensboro people will see temperat…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.