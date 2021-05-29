Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable cloudiness. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 t…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensb…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy af…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should rea…
This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Friday. The forec…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temper…