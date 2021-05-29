May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.