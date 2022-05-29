Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
