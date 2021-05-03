 Skip to main content
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

