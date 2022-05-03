For the drive home in Greensboro: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
