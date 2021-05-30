May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.