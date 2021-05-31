May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.