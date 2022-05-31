Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Tuesday. Temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 1…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expecte…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high tem…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today.…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.