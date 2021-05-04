For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
