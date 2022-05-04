Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drasti…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's forecast…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expe…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 de…