May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.