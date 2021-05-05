 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News