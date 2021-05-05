Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
