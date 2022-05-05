Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's forecast…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expe…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tod…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a …
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.