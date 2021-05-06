Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
