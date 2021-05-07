May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.