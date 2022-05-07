May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.