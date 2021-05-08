Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the G…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Win…
The Atlantic basin could see two or three major storms and between 15 to 18 named storms in a hurricane season that runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Tuesday. It l…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecas…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…