Watch now: N.C. State researcher predicts a busy 2021 hurricane season

RALEIGH — A researcher at N.C. State University says the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season could see two or three major storms and between 15 to 18 named storms.
That predicted number of named storms is well above the long-term annual average of hurricanes that form in the Atlantic basin, the university said Wednesday in a news release. From 1951 to 2020, the Atlantic basin — the area that includes the entire Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea — got an annual average of 11 named storms.
Here are other predictions for 2021 from Lian Xie, a professor of marine, earth and atmospheric sciences at N.C. State:
• Expect seven to nine of these storms to grow into hurricanes, which have sustained winds of at least 74 mph. The long-term historical average is six hurricanes.
• Two or three hurricanes could become major hurricanes — that is, Category 3, 4 or 5 storms with sustained winds greater than 111 mph.
• The Gulf of Mexico should expect three to five named storms in 2021, including two to four hurricanes and one major hurricane. Historical averages for the Gulf are three named storms and one hurricane.
Xie's forecast is in line with other predictions for the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
The Tropical Meteorology Project Team at Colorado State University last week predicted an above-average season with 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes. For-profit weather forecaster Accuweather said last week the 2021 season will see 16 to 20 named storms, with seven to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a U.S. government agency, plans to issue its annual hurricane forecast in late May.
No one is predicting a hectic and record-breaking hurricane season like 2020, which saw 13 hurricanes and 30 named storms, 12 of which hit the continental United States.
One of those storms, Hurricane Isaias, made landfall at Ocean Isle Beach on Aug. 3 as a Category 1 storm. Isaias did serious damage to the coastal communities of Oak Island, Holden Beach and Southport. Two people were killed when a tornado raced through the Bertie County town of Windsor.
The 30 named storms was two more than the previous mark of 28 in 2005. The number of hurricanes in 2020 was the second-highest on record.
The 2020 Atlantic season was so busy, in fact, that forecasters ran out of traditional men's and women's names and had to resort to using Greek letters starting in September. Nine hurricanes and tropical storms, from Alpha to Iota, got Greek-letter names.
But the World Meteorological Organization last month ended that practice. That organization — responsible for coming up with the names given to hurricanes, typhoons and tropical cyclones around the world — said using Greek names was distracting and confusing, especially when several of the storm names sounded alike.
If forecasters run out of the 21 assigned names for the year, they'll use a list of alternate names. For 2021, the first five Atlantic alternates are Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn and Emery.
Here are the hurricane names for 2021:
Ana
Bill
Claudette
Danny
Elsa
Fred