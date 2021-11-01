 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

