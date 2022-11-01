 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

