Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.