Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Friday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
