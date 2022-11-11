 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

