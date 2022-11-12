 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

