Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
