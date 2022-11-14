 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

