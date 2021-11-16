 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News