For the drive home in Greensboro: Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degr…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and v…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. T…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall aroun…