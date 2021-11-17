Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.