Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.