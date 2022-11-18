 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

