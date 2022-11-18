Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
